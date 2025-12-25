Tragic Inferno: The Chitradurga Bus Accident
A luxury sleeper bus accident in Chitradurga led to a catastrophic fire, engulfing the vehicle in flames and resulting in at least five fatalities. The bus, carrying 32 passengers, was traveling from Bengaluru to Gokarna. Authorities are managing the scene, with efforts underway to clear debris.
A deadly bus accident in Chitradurga resulted in a catastrophic fire, claiming at least five lives. The luxury sleeper bus, engulfed in flames, sent plumes of smoke into the air as bystanders watched in horror.
The vehicle, carrying 32 passengers from Bengaluru to Gokarna, was completely destroyed in the fiery collision. Police officials confirmed the tragic deaths as the bus stood mangled and gutted on the highway.
Emergency services deployed fire tenders and heavy machinery to clear the scene, while police managed traffic and prevented onlookers from entering the area. Initially, nine fatalities were reported, but official confirmation later revised this to five lives lost.
