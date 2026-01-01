Left Menu

Global Festivities Usher in a Hopeful New Year

As 2025 concluded, global celebrations welcomed 2026 with hope. Festivities ranged from Sydney's dazzling fireworks to Seoul's bell chimes and Rio de Janeiro's beach parties. Amid traditional revelry, quieter reflections and wishes for peace were echoed, set against diverse cultural and regional backdrops.

Updated: 01-01-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:11 IST
As the clock struck midnight, people worldwide celebrated the end of 2025 and welcomed 2026 with varied and vibrant traditions. In Sydney, Australia, a resplendent fireworks display painted the skies, honoring victims of a recent tragedy with a moment of silence. Meanwhile, Seoul's Bosingak bell tolled 33 times, symbolizing hope and prosperity.

Festivities extended to the Great Wall of China with a grand drum performance, while Hong Kong opted for a light show in place of fireworks due to recent calamities. In Croatia, the town of Fuzine maintained its unique noon countdown amid communal joy and music, highlighting diverse traditions.

In Brazil, Copacabana Beach buzzed with a grand celebration anticipating record-breaking attendance. Quiet celebrations were observed in Athens for environmental considerations, while in Kyiv and Moscow, the desire for peace remained central to New Year's hopes, signaling global aspirations for a harmonious 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

