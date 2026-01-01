Global Festivities Usher in a Hopeful New Year

As the clock struck midnight, people worldwide celebrated the end of 2025 and welcomed 2026 with varied and vibrant traditions. In Sydney, Australia, a resplendent fireworks display painted the skies, honoring victims of a recent tragedy with a moment of silence. Meanwhile, Seoul's Bosingak bell tolled 33 times, symbolizing hope and prosperity.

Festivities extended to the Great Wall of China with a grand drum performance, while Hong Kong opted for a light show in place of fireworks due to recent calamities. In Croatia, the town of Fuzine maintained its unique noon countdown amid communal joy and music, highlighting diverse traditions.

In Brazil, Copacabana Beach buzzed with a grand celebration anticipating record-breaking attendance. Quiet celebrations were observed in Athens for environmental considerations, while in Kyiv and Moscow, the desire for peace remained central to New Year's hopes, signaling global aspirations for a harmonious 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)