Inferno at Le Constellation: Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Swiss Ski Resort

A devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, during a New Year's Eve party, left approximately 40 dead and over 100 injured. Authorities are working to identify victims through dental and DNA records, with families anxiously awaiting news. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating inferno engulfed the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve, resulting in around 40 fatalities and injuries to over 100 partygoers. Swiss officials now face the arduous task of identifying the victims, a process they warn could take several days due to the severity of burns.

Authorities have begun using dental and DNA records to match names to bodies, as families anxiously seek confirmation of their loved ones' whereabouts. Italy and France have reported nationals missing, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani visiting the resort. Meanwhile, Australia's government has confirmed injuries to one of its citizens.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, though initial reports suggest a possible accident involving sparking candles. The tragedy has left the ski and golf community of Crans-Montana in shock, with public vigils and national mourning marking a somber reverence for the victims.

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

