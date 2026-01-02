Inferno at Le Constellation: Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Swiss Ski Resort

A devastating inferno engulfed the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve, resulting in around 40 fatalities and injuries to over 100 partygoers. Swiss officials now face the arduous task of identifying the victims, a process they warn could take several days due to the severity of burns.

Authorities have begun using dental and DNA records to match names to bodies, as families anxiously seek confirmation of their loved ones' whereabouts. Italy and France have reported nationals missing, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani visiting the resort. Meanwhile, Australia's government has confirmed injuries to one of its citizens.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, though initial reports suggest a possible accident involving sparking candles. The tragedy has left the ski and golf community of Crans-Montana in shock, with public vigils and national mourning marking a somber reverence for the victims.