DDA Unveils Towering Heights Phase II: Revolutionizing Residential Living in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has embarked on the second phase of its exclusive housing initiative, 'DDA Towering Heights,' in Karkardooma. The project, under the meticulous supervision of NBCC, boasts Delhi's tallest residential building at 48 stories and 155 meters high, setting a new benchmark for premium addresses.

With a limited offering of 741 flats available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and an additional 107 reserved for government institutions, the scheme opens up opportunities for both individual and bulk purchasers. Registration begins on January 8, extending until March, allowing prospective buyers to secure a property with a booking amount of Rs 4,00,000.

The flats, priced between Rs 1.7 crore and Rs 2 crore, are nearing completion. To ease the financial burden, DDA has structured payments such that only 75% of the disposal cost is required initially, according to the Demand-cum-Allotment Letter. This initiative marks a milestone in Delhi's residential projects under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy.