Record King Tides Cause Chaos in Northern California

Heavy rain coupled with extraordinary 'King Tides' has resulted in significant flooding across Northern California, disrupting daily life and prompting emergency measures on Saturday.

Authorities reported that a 24-kilometre stretch from Sausalito to San Rafael experienced severe waterlogging as record-high tides, the strongest in two decades, combined with downpours to create havoc.

With waters rising to over a meter in some areas, residents were advised to remain indoors, with many resorting to kayaks and boots to navigate their inundated streets.

