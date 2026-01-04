Record King Tides Cause Chaos in Northern California
Severe flooding hit Northern California due to heavy rain and exceptionally high tides, resulting in road closures and rescues. A 24-kilometre stretch from Sausalito to San Rafael was deeply affected, with water levels reaching over a meter. Residents were advised to stay home until conditions improved.
04-01-2026
Heavy rain coupled with extraordinary 'King Tides' has resulted in significant flooding across Northern California, disrupting daily life and prompting emergency measures on Saturday.
Authorities reported that a 24-kilometre stretch from Sausalito to San Rafael experienced severe waterlogging as record-high tides, the strongest in two decades, combined with downpours to create havoc.
With waters rising to over a meter in some areas, residents were advised to remain indoors, with many resorting to kayaks and boots to navigate their inundated streets.
