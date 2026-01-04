Left Menu

Record King Tides Cause Chaos in Northern California

Severe flooding hit Northern California due to heavy rain and exceptionally high tides, resulting in road closures and rescues. A 24-kilometre stretch from Sausalito to San Rafael was deeply affected, with water levels reaching over a meter. Residents were advised to stay home until conditions improved.

Cortemadera | Updated: 04-01-2026 03:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rain coupled with extraordinary 'King Tides' has resulted in significant flooding across Northern California, disrupting daily life and prompting emergency measures on Saturday.

Authorities reported that a 24-kilometre stretch from Sausalito to San Rafael experienced severe waterlogging as record-high tides, the strongest in two decades, combined with downpours to create havoc.

With waters rising to over a meter in some areas, residents were advised to remain indoors, with many resorting to kayaks and boots to navigate their inundated streets.

