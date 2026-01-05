Reviving Urban Maharashtra: Fadnavis's Plans for Progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Congress for its failure to prioritize urban development, leading to unbearable living conditions in cities. At campaign rallies ahead of municipal elections, he highlighted issues like water scarcity and pollution, asserting his government's commitment to transformative urban initiatives.

Fadnavis outlined the steps taken under the Modi administration to fund urban renewal, citing projects such as the Nanded-Jalna Expressway and significant investments in water infrastructure. He emphasized that the BJP's focus on cities contrasts sharply with past governments' rural-centric policies, which he believes left urban areas neglected.

Additionally, Fadnavis announced major projects, including a cancer hospital in Nanded and an ICT centre in Jalna, while promoting the economic potential of new infrastructure. He stressed that programs like the Godavari River Cleaning Mission and urban waste-to-energy projects represent a proactive urban agenda designed to attract investment and create sustainable cities.

