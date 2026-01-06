Left Menu

BJP Campaigns to Educate Karnataka on VB-G RAM G Act

The Karnataka BJP plans a statewide campaign to educate citizens about the VB-G RAM G Act, addressing misinformation spread by the ruling Congress. This act, recently passed by Parliament, replaces the former MGNREGA. The campaign, led by state president B Y Vijayendra, aims to clarify the act's benefits.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is gearing up for a statewide initiative aimed at educating the public about the newly enacted VB-G RAM G, according to a statement made by party state president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday.

Shikaripura MLA Vijayendra has pointed out that the reason behind this campaign is to counter what the BJP claims are misleading narratives being spread by the ruling Congress about the VB-G RAM G. This recent legislative change replaces the UPA-era MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

Vijayendra, during a press conference, revealed that the BJP has organized a state-level team, including BJP state general secretary Kudachi Rajeev and MPs Kota Srinivas Pujari and Eeranna Kadadi, to lead the awareness drive. The plan extends to forming district and Taluk level teams to ensure comprehensive information dissemination, aiming to reach every village in Karnataka.

