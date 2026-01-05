ISRO's DEX: Unveiling the Cosmic Dust Pioneers

ISRO's pioneering Dust EXperiment (DEX) has successfully detected interplanetary dust particles (IDP) that bombard Earth every thousand seconds, marking a significant achievement for the Indian space agency.

Launched on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, DEX is the first instrument of its kind developed in India, capturing vital data on IDPs to enhance our understanding of the universe and ensure safe human deep-space missions.

This groundbreaking device promises to deliver unprecedented insights into the atmospheres of Venus, Mars, and the Moon, revolutionizing space exploration and safety.

