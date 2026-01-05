Left Menu

ISRO's DEX: Unveiling the Cosmic Dust Pioneers

ISRO's Dust EXperiment (DEX), a homegrown device, detects interplanetary dust particles that strike Earth. Launched on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, DEX captures data to enhance our understanding of the universe and space safety. It promises insights into Venus, Mars, and Moon's atmospheres.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's pioneering Dust EXperiment (DEX) has successfully detected interplanetary dust particles (IDP) that bombard Earth every thousand seconds, marking a significant achievement for the Indian space agency.

Launched on the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module, DEX is the first instrument of its kind developed in India, capturing vital data on IDPs to enhance our understanding of the universe and ensure safe human deep-space missions.

This groundbreaking device promises to deliver unprecedented insights into the atmospheres of Venus, Mars, and the Moon, revolutionizing space exploration and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

