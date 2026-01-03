Farewell to Faridpur's Stalwart: Shyam Bihari Lal Honored
Shyam Bihari Lal, BJP MLA from Faridpur, Bareilly, passed away at 60 due to cardiac arrest. His last rites were conducted with full state honors as leaders, family, and supporters paid tribute. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also honored the late leader during the funeral ceremony.
BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal's remains were cremated with full state honors in Faridpur after he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.
The 60-year-old leader's death occurred just a day after his birthday, leaving family, party members, and supporters in mourning.
Prominent figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attended the funeral to pay respects.
