Farewell to Faridpur's Stalwart: Shyam Bihari Lal Honored

BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal's remains were cremated with full state honors in Faridpur after he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

The 60-year-old leader's death occurred just a day after his birthday, leaving family, party members, and supporters in mourning.

Prominent figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attended the funeral to pay respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)