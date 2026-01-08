Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet approves A-khata for B-khata properties in illegal layouts

08-01-2026
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved issuing A-khata to B-khata properties located in illegal layouts within the jurisdiction of urban local bodies, Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Patil said the decision is similar to the one previously taken for B-khata properties here.

He explained that genuine properties in layouts approved by competent government bodies are given A-khata, while B-khata properties are in layouts without such approvals.

''Regarding the grant of A-khata to sites and buildings/apartments/flats holding B-khata in layouts formed without obtaining approval from the competent authority within the jurisdiction of the state's urban local bodies, the cabinet has given its approval,'' the state law and parliamentary affairs minister said.

''It's a policy decision. No court has stayed it, so we have gone ahead with it,'' he added.

