Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc Across Europe, Plunging Thousands into Darkness

Strong winds battered France and Britain on Friday as Storm Goretti unleashed its fury across northern Europe, plunging hundreds of thousands of households into darkness. In France, power provider Enedis reported that approximately 380,000 households were left without electricity, primarily in the Normandy and Brittany regions.

Meanwhile, in Britain, 57,000 homes faced power outages, according to the National Grid, as Storm Goretti ushered in more snow following a week of severe cold. This resulted in expected school closures across Scotland and central England, areas hit hardest by the storm.

Due to the weather conditions, rail operators have suspended several services, advising residents in affected regions to avoid travel when possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)