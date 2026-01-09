Rogue Elephant Tragedy Strikes Again in Jharkhand

A rogue elephant claimed two more lives in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday morning, as reported by a senior police officer.

The adult tusker, despite efforts by law enforcement and forest officials, continues to remain in Tilokutti village, close to the Odisha border. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rafael Murmu, speaking to PTI, confirmed the tusker's persistent presence.

The latest victims are identified as 40-year-old Prakash Malwa and a minor from Benisagar village. Efforts to recover their bodies are hampered by the elephant, necessitating reinforcement. In the last two weeks, approximately 18 individuals have succumbed to similar incidents in the district, marking a growing concern over wild elephant encounters.

