Expressway Standoff: Underpass Demand Sparks Protests in Odisha
A demonstration demanding an underpass on Odisha's Paradip-Daitary Expressway escalated into a tense standoff. After protesters tried blocking the highway, police arrested a demonstrator, leading to a larger protest. Prohibitory orders were imposed, but normalcy was restored following assurances of underpass construction by local authorities.
A demonstration over the demand for an underpass at an expressway in Odisha's Kendrapara district escalated on Friday, inciting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS around a police station.
Locals demanded the construction of an underpass near Silipur junction, citing the high population density of nearby villages and staged a sit-in near the Paradip-Daitary Expressway, blocking it for five hours. The expressway, currently under expansion from four to eight lanes, is a crucial link between the mineral-rich districts of Keonjhar and Jajpur and Paradip port.
After one protestor was detained, citizens marched to the Marshaghai police station in protest, leading to a quick imposition of prohibitory orders. The situation was defused after reinforcements arrived and authorities assured the construction of the sought-after underpass, restoring peace.
