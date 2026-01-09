Left Menu

Rising Tuskers' Terror: Jharkhand's Elephant Menace

In Jharkhand, rogue elephant attacks have resulted in four deaths and two injuries across different districts. A full-grown tusker remains in Tilokutti despite efforts to move it. Officials reported 18 deaths in past weeks, emphasizing the growing elephant menace, as families receive compensation for the devastation caused.

  • Country:
  • India

In the Indian state of Jharkhand, a series of deadly encounters with rogue elephants have claimed four lives and left two individuals severely injured, authorities disclosed on Friday. These tragic events unfolded across the districts of Garwah, Hazaribag, and West Singhbhum since Thursday night.

A police officer reported that a rogue elephant claimed two more lives, including that of a minor, in West Singhbhum district early Friday. Despite multiple attempts to drive the animal away, the full-grown tusker has stayed in Tilokutti village in Majhgaon, near the Odisha border.

Over the last fortnight, authorities have noted a worrying trend, with around 18 fatalities due to wild elephant attacks in the Goilkera and Kolhan forest areas. Families of the deceased are receiving interim relief, while investigators face challenges accessing remote sites due to poor infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

