Massive Water Main Break Leaves El Paso High and Dry

A water main break in El Paso, Texas disrupted water service for over 100,000 residents. The break occurred due to the design of the pipeline and smaller line connections. Efforts to repair the damage and restore service are underway, with officials urging patience from affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Elpaso | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:59 IST
A major water main break has left over 100,000 residents in El Paso, Texas, without adequate water supply, following a rupture over the weekend. City officials expect normal operations to resume by the middle of the week.

The incident involved a 36-inch water main line, and occurred late Saturday night in a city with around 700,000 inhabitants. El Paso Water's Gilbert Trejo described the situation as 'an event of unprecedented proportion', due to the infrastructure design and multiple smaller line connections.

The water outage has forced school closures and imposed a boil water advisory, as reservoirs have been significantly depleted. While the cause remains undetermined, repair efforts are in progress, with officials calling for patience as they work to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

