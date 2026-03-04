Vijay's Oceanic Emotion: A Political Wave in Tamil Nadu

Left Menu

In an impassioned appeal to Tamil Nadu voters, TVK founder Vijay positions the upcoming elections as an 'oceanic emotion.' Criticizing DMK's governance under CM M K Stalin, Vijay highlights issues like sand mining, farmer protests, and fishermen's safety, presenting himself as a catalyst for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:10 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Appealing directly to voters, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay painted the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections as more than just a poll, terming it an 'oceanic emotion.' On Wednesday, he sharply criticized the ruling party, DMK, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, calling out their administration on several fronts.

Vijay slammed DMK for its alleged failings, from illegal sand mining to neglecting farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, a critical agricultural zone in the state. He questioned Stalin's claims of safeguarding natural resources and criticized the CM's handling of farmer protests related to the controversial Parandur airport project.

The actor-politician showcased solidarity with local issues, adopting cultural symbols such as a green towel, and promised sweeping changes if elected. Among his pledges were waiving certain farm loans, ensuring fishermen's safety, and fostering a corruption-free government. His rhetoric positioned him starkly against the DMK's current rule, urging voters to choose him over a government he described as corrupt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

