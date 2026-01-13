Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

A two-year-old female elephant calf died after swallowing a homemade bomb in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The bomb was likely intended to deter elephants from nearby fields. Forest officials arrested a farmer, Kalimuthu, in connection with the incident. The calf's remains were buried on-site.

Erode | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:11 IST
A young female elephant calf tragically died after consuming a country-made bomb at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, officials reported.

The elephant, found dead by forest personnel patrols, displayed severe injuries around its trunk and mouth. An autopsy by a forest veterinarian confirmed the cause was a bomb ingestion.

Authorities suspect the device was placed by a local farmer or poacher to deter elephants from encroaching on cultivated areas. Following investigations, farmer Kalimuthu was arrested. The calf's body was buried at the site of discovery.

