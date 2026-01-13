Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

A young female elephant calf tragically died after consuming a country-made bomb at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, officials reported.

The elephant, found dead by forest personnel patrols, displayed severe injuries around its trunk and mouth. An autopsy by a forest veterinarian confirmed the cause was a bomb ingestion.

Authorities suspect the device was placed by a local farmer or poacher to deter elephants from encroaching on cultivated areas. Following investigations, farmer Kalimuthu was arrested. The calf's body was buried at the site of discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)