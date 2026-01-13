Mystery Surrounds Elephant Death in Ramgarh
An elephant was discovered dead in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, sparking questions about its cause of death. Suspected reasons include anthrax, as stated by local authorities. The recent incident adds to the region's human-elephant conflict, which has claimed six lives recently.
A tragic discovery was made in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district as an elephant was found dead, creating a stir among wildlife officials and locals alike.
The deceased pachyderm was discovered in a potato field near the Chodaru valley, prompting immediate attention from the forest department.
Forest officials suspect anthrax as a potential cause but await a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact reason behind the mysterious death.
