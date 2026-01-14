Racing Through the Trade Winds: A Thrilling Start to the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race
The 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race sees fleets committing to the southern route along the African coast to reach Antigua. Leading the pack are trimarans Argo and Zoulou, with Argo ahead by 40 nautical miles. Monohull Raven asserts dominance using its unique foiling tactic, while Palanad 4 leads under IRC corrected time.
The 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race is underway, with competitors opting for the classic southern route. The fleet has compressed along North Africa's coast, heading west towards Antigua.
Leading the race are two MOD70 trimarans. Argo has secured a 40 nautical mile lead, reaching speeds over 30 knots. Argo's crew reports good spirits and exciting sailing conditions.
Among the monohulls, Raven is excelling, setting a daily record by maximizing its foiling capabilities. Meanwhile, Palanad 4 is succeeding under IRC corrected time through strategic sailing. Boats are expected to reach Antigua early Saturday.
