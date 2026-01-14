Left Menu

Hot Cups, Cool Risks: The Hidden Dangers of Your Coffee Habit

A recent study reveals that disposable coffee cups, especially those made of plastic or lined with plastic, shed microplastics into beverages when heated. The research highlights how temperature significantly influences microplastic release, urging consumers to opt for reusable cups to minimize exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:00 IST
Hot Cups, Cool Risks: The Hidden Dangers of Your Coffee Habit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent investigation, researchers have unveiled the hidden risks associated with your daily coffee habit. The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials: Plastics, underscores the potential dangers of microplastic contamination in hot beverages.

Using an estimated 500 billion coffee cups globally each year, many disposable cups release microplastics when exposed to heat. The research identifies the impact of temperature as a significant factor in microplastic shedding, with higher heat levels driving more release.

Experts suggest opting for reusable cups made of stainless steel, ceramic, or glass to reduce exposure, and recommend cooler serving temperatures for those who use disposable cups. This approach helps mitigate the risk of ingesting potentially harmful microplastics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

