Major Moves in the Medical and Pharmaceutical World

A potential $9 billion sale of medical device maker Cordis by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is in talks. European researchers confirm the safety of paracetamol use in pregnancy, challenging former President Trump's autism claims. Agomab Therapeutics reports increasing losses as it files for a U.S. IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potential $9 billion deal is on the horizon as U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman explores the sale of medical device maker Cordis, reports Bloomberg News. Industry insiders indicate several publicly traded medical device companies are considering bids, positioning this as a key development in the sector.

Meanwhile, European researchers have assuaged fears around paracetamol use during pregnancy, declaring its safety despite previous claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump linking it to autism. This finding, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health, underlines a commitment to evidence-based research.

On the pharmaceutical front, Pfizer-backed Agomab Therapeutics has announced a wider loss in its U.S. IPO filing. The move comes as the Belgian drug developer seeks to capitalize on a promising IPO market, with 2026 projected to bring favorable interest rate cuts and increased investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

