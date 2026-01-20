Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: The Rebirth of Amira Kadal Bridge

The renovated Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge in Srinagar has been inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Part of the Srinagar Smart City initiative, the bridge blends traditional design with modern facilities, enhancing pedestrian mobility and connecting key heritage areas while preserving the historic character.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge, aiming to meld the city's rich heritage with contemporary facilities for a lively and useful public space.

This project, part of the Srinagar Smart City initiative, focuses on transforming urban spaces by integrating the city's traditional charm with today's necessary infrastructures.

Officials expect the wooden footbridge to significantly boost pedestrian mobility across the Jhelum river, maintaining Amira Kadal's historical essence while facilitating safe and seamless connection to key heritage locales and commercial spots such as Goni Khan and Maharaja Bazar.

