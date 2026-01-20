Piramal Realty: Transforming Mumbai's Skyline Through Thoughtful Design

Mumbai-based Piramal Realty is redefining the city's skyline with its design-led approach to residential development. As part of the Piramal Group, the company has delivered over 4,200 homes, translating imaginative concepts into functional communities.

CEO Abhijeet Maheshwari emphasizes the commitment to quality, ensuring that every project progresses from detailed planning to disciplined execution. This attention to detail fosters trust among buyers, bolstering the company's reputation for reliability.

Piramal Realty's portfolio includes iconic projects like Piramal Aranya and Piramal Mahalaxmi, showcasing their expertise in both residential and commercial formats. By delivering on promises and respecting timelines, Piramal Realty aims to set a new standard in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)