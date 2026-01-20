Piramal Realty: Transforming Mumbai's Skyline Through Thoughtful Design
Piramal Realty, a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, focuses on design-led projects to enhance community living. With over 4,200 homes across 6.2 million sq. ft. completed, the company emphasizes delivering thoughtfully planned developments. Their extensive portfolio spans large-scale residential and commercial projects, consistently maintaining long-term trust.
Mumbai-based Piramal Realty is redefining the city's skyline with its design-led approach to residential development. As part of the Piramal Group, the company has delivered over 4,200 homes, translating imaginative concepts into functional communities.
CEO Abhijeet Maheshwari emphasizes the commitment to quality, ensuring that every project progresses from detailed planning to disciplined execution. This attention to detail fosters trust among buyers, bolstering the company's reputation for reliability.
Piramal Realty's portfolio includes iconic projects like Piramal Aranya and Piramal Mahalaxmi, showcasing their expertise in both residential and commercial formats. By delivering on promises and respecting timelines, Piramal Realty aims to set a new standard in the real estate sector.
