Left Menu

Scandal Erupts as Water Tank Collapse Sparks Inquiry

In Tadkeshwar village, a newly constructed 15-meter-high water tank collapsed during testing, leading to the suspension of two officials. The construction company could face blacklisting if found responsible. The collapse of the 9 lakh liter capacity tank, built for Rs 21 crore, triggered an investigation to determine accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:20 IST
Scandal Erupts as Water Tank Collapse Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly constructed 15-meter-high water tank collapsed during testing in Tadkeshwar village, leading to suspension of two officials, according to local MLA Kuvarji Halpati on Tuesday.

The company responsible for the construction faces potential blacklisting if found culpable, added Mandvi MLA Halpati. The tank's failure has raised serious concerns about accountability.

The water supply department reported the fall of the 9 lakh liter-capacity tank, built at a cost of Rs 21 crore. Deputy Engineers Jay Chaudhari and Rajnikant were suspended, and an investigation is underway to determine further culpability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026