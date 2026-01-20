Scandal Erupts as Water Tank Collapse Sparks Inquiry
In Tadkeshwar village, a newly constructed 15-meter-high water tank collapsed during testing, leading to the suspension of two officials. The construction company could face blacklisting if found responsible. The collapse of the 9 lakh liter capacity tank, built for Rs 21 crore, triggered an investigation to determine accountability.
A newly constructed 15-meter-high water tank collapsed during testing in Tadkeshwar village, leading to suspension of two officials, according to local MLA Kuvarji Halpati on Tuesday.
The company responsible for the construction faces potential blacklisting if found culpable, added Mandvi MLA Halpati. The tank's failure has raised serious concerns about accountability.
The water supply department reported the fall of the 9 lakh liter-capacity tank, built at a cost of Rs 21 crore. Deputy Engineers Jay Chaudhari and Rajnikant were suspended, and an investigation is underway to determine further culpability.
