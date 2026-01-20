Spanish Rail Safety Concerns Surge

Adif, the Spanish rail operator, has issued an order for high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona line to reduce speeds over a 150 km stretch. This precautionary measure follows a deadly accident that occurred on Sunday, where a collision between two high-speed trains resulted in at least 41 fatalities.

The decision was primarily driven by concerns about the condition of the tracks, which have raised significant safety issues. The information, first disclosed by radio station SER on Tuesday, comes at a critical time as authorities scramble to prevent further mishaps.

Rail infrastructure safety and maintenance have come under intense scrutiny, as questions arise about the adequacy of current preventive measures. The tragedy has prompted an urgent call for enhanced oversight and review of railway safety protocols nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)