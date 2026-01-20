Spanish Rail Safety Concerns Surge
Spanish rail operator Adif has been ordered to slow down high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona line due to track conditions. This decision follows a tragic train collision on Sunday that resulted in the death of at least 41 people.
- Country:
- Spain
Adif, the Spanish rail operator, has issued an order for high-speed trains on the Madrid-Barcelona line to reduce speeds over a 150 km stretch. This precautionary measure follows a deadly accident that occurred on Sunday, where a collision between two high-speed trains resulted in at least 41 fatalities.
The decision was primarily driven by concerns about the condition of the tracks, which have raised significant safety issues. The information, first disclosed by radio station SER on Tuesday, comes at a critical time as authorities scramble to prevent further mishaps.
Rail infrastructure safety and maintenance have come under intense scrutiny, as questions arise about the adequacy of current preventive measures. The tragedy has prompted an urgent call for enhanced oversight and review of railway safety protocols nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barcelona commuter train crashes Tuesday night, two days after deadly train collision in Spain, AP reports.
Spain in Mourning: Tragic Train Collision Investigated
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Southern Spain
Tragedy on Tracks: Southern Spain Train Collision
Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly High-Speed Train Collision in Southern Spain