Odisha Paves the Way for Safer Roads with Women Drivers

In a significant move to boost road safety, the Odisha government has announced the induction of women drivers into its state-run 'Ama' bus service.

At a recent meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra, it was revealed that twenty women candidates from the Capital Region Urban Transport will be sent to Pune for specialized e-bus driving training on January 31.

This initiative follows public outcry over a recent accident involving an Ama bus. Additionally, the government plans to establish a dedicated driver training institute to reinforce practical driving skills and enforce strict alcohol testing measures for drivers.

