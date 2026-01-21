Left Menu

Odisha Paves the Way for Safer Roads with Women Drivers

The Odisha government plans to improve road safety by hiring women drivers for state-run Ama buses. Twenty women will undergo e-bus training in Pune, and a new driver training institute will focus on safety and behavioural aspects. Alcohol testing for drivers remains a stringent safety measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost road safety, the Odisha government has announced the induction of women drivers into its state-run 'Ama' bus service.

At a recent meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mahapatra, it was revealed that twenty women candidates from the Capital Region Urban Transport will be sent to Pune for specialized e-bus driving training on January 31.

This initiative follows public outcry over a recent accident involving an Ama bus. Additionally, the government plans to establish a dedicated driver training institute to reinforce practical driving skills and enforce strict alcohol testing measures for drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

