Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Frozen Asset

In a speech at Davos, President Trump ruled out using force to acquire Greenland but emphasized that no country other than the U.S. could secure it. His stance has strained transatlantic relations, especially with European allies, overshadowing discussions meant to focus on the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump announced he had no intention of using force to acquire Greenland, instead urging immediate negotiations for its acquisition as a critical U.S. asset.

Trump's remarks took on a hectoring tone as he criticized European allies for policy failures in areas such as wind power, the environment, and immigration, escalating tensions over Greenland. His speech, intended to focus on the U.S. economy, instead raised concerns over transatlantic ties.

Labeling Denmark as "ungrateful," Trump downplayed the issue, referring to Greenland as "a piece of ice," and insisted that only the U.S. could secure it. NATO leaders warn Trump's strategy might disrupt the alliance, while Denmark offers alternatives for increased U.S. presence on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

