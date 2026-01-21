Transformative Housing: Maharashtra's Award-Winning Initiative

Maharashtra's community-oriented sustainable housing initiative has garnered international recognition by securing a silver at the 2026 World Habitat Awards. In partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, the non-profit Community Design Agency (CDA) co-designed climate-resilient homes in the Sanjaynagar Informal Settlement, Ahmednagar, significantly uplifting local residents' lives.

The project, named 'Swapnapurti' or 'dream fulfilled,' involved residents in decision-making, ensuring connections to community, culture, and livelihoods remain intact. "Enhancing social cohesion using design and building social capital has never been more critical," stated Sandhya Naidu, Managing Director of CDA. The initiative demonstrates how in-situ regeneration strengthens communities beyond mere infrastructure improvements.

The initiative is part of broader global efforts recognized at the World Habitat Awards to address housing needs sustainably. With attention to communal spaces and social services, it's a model for other communities worldwide. This year's awards also featured innovative housing solutions from around the globe, promoting practical lessons adaptable elsewhere.

