Transformative Housing: Maharashtra's Award-Winning Initiative

A sustainable housing initiative in Maharashtra has won a silver award at the 2026 World Habitat Awards. The Community Design Agency collaborated with residents and various organizations to create climate-resilient homes in Ahmednagar, benefiting 33 families and promoting social cohesion through in-situ upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Maharashtra's community-oriented sustainable housing initiative has garnered international recognition by securing a silver at the 2026 World Habitat Awards. In partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, the non-profit Community Design Agency (CDA) co-designed climate-resilient homes in the Sanjaynagar Informal Settlement, Ahmednagar, significantly uplifting local residents' lives.

The project, named 'Swapnapurti' or 'dream fulfilled,' involved residents in decision-making, ensuring connections to community, culture, and livelihoods remain intact. "Enhancing social cohesion using design and building social capital has never been more critical," stated Sandhya Naidu, Managing Director of CDA. The initiative demonstrates how in-situ regeneration strengthens communities beyond mere infrastructure improvements.

The initiative is part of broader global efforts recognized at the World Habitat Awards to address housing needs sustainably. With attention to communal spaces and social services, it's a model for other communities worldwide. This year's awards also featured innovative housing solutions from around the globe, promoting practical lessons adaptable elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

