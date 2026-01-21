Tragic Oversight: Noida's Waterlogged Pit Disaster

A fatal accident has spotlighted alleged oversight and negligence in Noida's Sector 150, following software engineer Yuvraj Mehta's tragic death. Mehta drowned after his car skidded off a foggy road into an unbarricaded, water-filled pit.

Sources reveal that MZ Wiztown Planners, the plot's developer, had issued warnings about sewer and drainage collapses to the Noida Authority, highlighting the site's dangers. This has led to public outcry and demands for accountability as a special investigation team probes the matter.

Amid mounting evidence of negligence, police have arrested real estate developer MZ Wiztown Planner's CEO, Abhay Kumar. Further, administrative shake-ups include the removal of the Noida Authority's CEO, as the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to prevent similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)