Tragic Incident: Child Falls Into Open Lift Shaft in Kolkata

A tragic incident occurred in Kolkata's Entally area, where a three-year-old boy fell into an open lift shaft at a construction site. The child was found unconscious and later declared dead at the hospital. The incident has raised concerns over safety measures at construction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:29 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, who fell into an open lift shaft at a construction site in Kolkata's Entally area, police reported on Thursday.

The unfortunate event occurred when the child, accompanied by his mother, visited the fourth-floor terrace of a nearby building to gather clothes on Wednesday afternoon, according to the police.

After noticing the child's absence, his mother reported him missing, prompting a police investigation. The boy was eventually found unconscious near the under-construction building and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

