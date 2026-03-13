Controversy Over Planned U.S. Official's Visit to Imprisoned Bolsonaro

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has raised concerns over potential foreign interference following news of a planned visit from a Trump administration official to former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned. Vieira expressed his concerns to a Supreme Court Justice, and documents revealing the communication have surfaced through Reuters.

Bolsonaro's legal team has approached the Brazilian Supreme Court, seeking permission for Darren Beattie, recently appointed to a senior advisory position by U.S. President Donald Trump, to meet Bolsonaro next week. This request comes amidst heightened scrutiny of international diplomatic engagements.

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his successor. The potential visit is fueling political tensions and public discourse on the limits of international involvement in national legal matters.

