Controversy Over Planned U.S. Official's Visit to Imprisoned Bolsonaro

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira labeled a planned visit from a Trump administration official to jailed ex-President Jair Bolsonaro as interfering in Brazil's affairs. Bolsonaro's lawyers requested the Brazilian Supreme Court's approval for Darren Beattie's visit, amidst Bolsonaro's 27-year sentence for coup plotting.

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has raised concerns over potential foreign interference following news of a planned visit from a Trump administration official to former President Jair Bolsonaro, currently imprisoned. Vieira expressed his concerns to a Supreme Court Justice, and documents revealing the communication have surfaced through Reuters.

Bolsonaro's legal team has approached the Brazilian Supreme Court, seeking permission for Darren Beattie, recently appointed to a senior advisory position by U.S. President Donald Trump, to meet Bolsonaro next week. This request comes amidst heightened scrutiny of international diplomatic engagements.

Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his successor. The potential visit is fueling political tensions and public discourse on the limits of international involvement in national legal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

