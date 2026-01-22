Left Menu

Historic Storm Blasts U.S. with Snow, Ice, and Frigid Temperatures

A massive storm is expected to impact 150 million Americans, causing travel disruptions and power outages from heavy snow and freezing rain. The storm stretches from the Central Plains to the East Coast, affecting areas with snow, ice-laden trees, and dropping temperatures as low as minus 14°C in Boston.

22-01-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As a massive storm barrels through the United States, 150 million Americans prepare for significant disruptions. The National Weather Service warns of heavy snow and freezing rain extending from the Central Plains to the East Coast, potentially impacting nearly half of the nation's population.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley highlighted the storm's reach, with weather advisories affecting 50% of Americans. Agricultural meteorologists see potential benefits for winter wheat crops plagued by drought conditions in Oklahoma. However, the cold temperatures could pose threats to unprotected fields and livestock.

Preparations are underway as cities like New York and Boston brace for 4 to 10 inches of wet snow. Despite harsh conditions, local residents demonstrate resilience, taking measures such as extending shelter hours for the homeless. Meanwhile, Texas prepares for icy conditions with a state of emergency declared by Governor Greg Abbott.

(With inputs from agencies.)

