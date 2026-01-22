Historic Storm Blasts U.S. with Snow, Ice, and Frigid Temperatures

As a massive storm barrels through the United States, 150 million Americans prepare for significant disruptions. The National Weather Service warns of heavy snow and freezing rain extending from the Central Plains to the East Coast, potentially impacting nearly half of the nation's population.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley highlighted the storm's reach, with weather advisories affecting 50% of Americans. Agricultural meteorologists see potential benefits for winter wheat crops plagued by drought conditions in Oklahoma. However, the cold temperatures could pose threats to unprotected fields and livestock.

Preparations are underway as cities like New York and Boston brace for 4 to 10 inches of wet snow. Despite harsh conditions, local residents demonstrate resilience, taking measures such as extending shelter hours for the homeless. Meanwhile, Texas prepares for icy conditions with a state of emergency declared by Governor Greg Abbott.

