Modi Boosts Kerala's Growth with New Projects and Train Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects and train services in Kerala, highlighting the central government's role in the state's development. The initiatives aim to enhance rail connectivity and foster economic growth. Modi laid foundation stones for innovation hubs and centers, bolstering infrastructure and entrepreneurship in the region.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of developmental projects and new train services in Kerala on Friday, spotlighting the central government's initiatives aimed at fostering growth in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Modi underscored how the projects, including enhanced rail connectivity and infrastructure development, are paving the way to transform Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, into a significant hub.

Among the highlights, Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a regional passenger service, and laid the foundation for future innovation and technology centers. The initiatives, supported by the PM SVANidhi scheme, seek to bring economic benefits nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

