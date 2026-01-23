Left Menu

Judicial Collusion Exposed: Multi-Crore Corporate Fraud Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has demanded responses from various entities regarding a plea seeking an investigation into a corporate fraud involving alleged judicial collusion. The case revolves around KLSR Infratech Limited, where directors allegedly siphoned off funds and manipulated records, implicating high-ranking judicial figures.

The Supreme Court stepped into a significant legal controversy on Friday, calling for explanations from the Centre, Telangana, and investigative agencies over alleged corporate fraud involving judicial collusion. The case, led by Supreme Court Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has significant implications for the judicial and corporate worlds alike.

The legal case originates from a petition filed by Saurabh Agarwal, of Bengal Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd, accusing KLSR Infratech Limited's management of orchestrating a Rs 150 crore financial fraud by exploiting judicial influence. Noteworthy is the claim that a high-ranking judicial official attempted to sway an insolvency proceeding.

The court demands a thorough investigation by the CBI and SFIO. It also seeks action from the ED into potential money laundering activities. This ongoing probe raises serious questions about the intertwining of corporate and judicial actions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

