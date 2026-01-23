Left Menu

Rupee Plummets as Sensex and Nifty Tumble Amid Global Market Pressure

The Sensex and Nifty indices fell by nearly 1% due to widespread sell-off, the rupee's record low, and foreign capital outflows. Despite a promising global market, domestic challenges and investor concerns linked to inflation, crude oil prices, and earnings visibility have impacted Indian equity markets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:52 IST
Rupee Plummets as Sensex and Nifty Tumble Amid Global Market Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, India's key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, continued their downward spiral, each dropping nearly 1% amid a severe sell-off. This decline erased approximately Rs 7 lakh crore from investors' wealth, as the rupee hit a historic low against the US dollar.

Market participants rushed to safer assets as foreign capital continued to flow out in the absence of domestic triggers, dampening investor confidence. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 769.67 points to close at 81,537.70, while the NSE Nifty dropped 241.25 points, settling at 25,048.65.

The market was further pressured by concerns over inflation, surging crude oil prices, and disappointing earnings from some heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies. These issues, coupled with relentless foreign fund outflows, cast a shadow over investor sentiment, overshadowing positive global market trends.

TRENDING

1
Trump Dominates Davos Amid Policy Debates and Global Tensions

Trump Dominates Davos Amid Policy Debates and Global Tensions

 Switzerland
2
Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy

Tharoor's Discontent: Sidelines and Strategy

 India
3
MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

MBA Student's Incorrect Turn Leads to Collision on Golf Course Road

 India
4
Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

Blaze in Ghaseda: School Holiday Prevents Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026