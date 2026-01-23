Left Menu

Delhi's Green Initiative: Transforming Waste into Wealth

Delhi is advancing efforts to process its municipal and dairy waste by establishing compressed biogas plants. These facilities aim to convert waste into green fuel and fertilizers. Despite current gaps in waste processing capacity, the government plans significant enhancements by year-end to address environmental concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is actively working to manage its municipal and dairy waste through the establishment of compressed biogas plants, according to government officials. These plants are part of an initiative to produce green fuel and fertilizers, tackling the city's mounting waste challenges.

Last September, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated two compressed biogas generators of 200 TPD and 100 TPD capacities at Nangli and Ghogha Dairies, aiming to reduce untreated sludge entering the Yamuna River. Current infrastructure only allows the treatment of 7,642 TPD of municipal waste out of the 11,500 TPD generated, leaving a notable gap.

In response, the Delhi government plans to increase the processing capacity by 650 TPD with two new plants, one in Okhla and another in Ghazipur, expected to commence operations by December. Additional plans include commissioning more plants to further boost capacity by 1,000 TPD, in strategic locations including Bhalswa and Madanpur.

