Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Young Life in Nabha City

An 18-year-old student named Bhavish died from electrocution in Nabha city after encountering a live electrical pole amid rainwater accumulation. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. The incident highlights the dangers of electrical hazards in wet conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student tragically died from electrocution in Nabha city on Friday, according to local police.

The victim, identified as Bhavish, was walking near his home in a rain-soaked area when he touched a live electrical pole. The accident occurred when he attempted to navigate the flooded street.

Residents immediately took him to the hospital, but unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The incident underscores the peril of exposed electrical infrastructure during rainy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

