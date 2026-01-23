Left Menu

Moira's Tribute to Freedom: Parakaram Diwas Remembers Netaji

The celebration of Parakaram Diwas, marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, was held at Moirang by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The event honors the freedom struggle and commits to protecting national sovereignty, commemorating where the INA first raised its flag on Indian soil in April 1944.

In an event steeped in historical significance, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the celebration of Parakaram Diwas on Friday, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Held at Moirang, the site where the Indian National Army (INA) first raised its flag on Indian soil in April 1944, the ceremony paid homage to the sacrifices of the freedom struggle.

Governor Bhalla, addressing a gathering, highlighted the INA's pivotal role in the independence movement, emphasizing the importance of the courage and sacrifice demonstrated during this critical period in history. He reiterated that Parakaram Diwas is not only a salute to the past but a renewed promise to safeguard India's sovereignty and unity.

Drawing parallels between the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and contemporary aspirations, Bhalla stressed the necessity for courage, discipline, unity, and selfless service as foundational values for a developed Bharat. He encouraged the youth to embrace these principles, propelling the nation towards progress and self-reliance.

