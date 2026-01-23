Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Will Ukraine's Donbas See Peace?

Amid high-stakes negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy seeks to resolve tensions in the eastern Donbas region. Discussions involve Ukraine, Russia, and the US, with Zelenskyy proposing a free trade zone and European partners awaiting updates. The complex geopolitical situation remains unresolved but constructive dialogues continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:53 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In a pivotal move to address the crisis in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a critical meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi. This diplomatic gathering seeks solutions to Russia's ongoing invasion, a conflict that has challenged international stability.

Amid the discussions, Zelenskyy proposed a free trade zone under Ukrainian control, a strategy discussed with President Trump in Switzerland. Although it's uncertain whether Ukrainian and Russian representatives will meet directly, Zelenskyy's commitment to keeping European allies informed underscores the multidimensional nature of these negotiations.

Meanwhile, Kremlin representatives engaged in extensive talks in Moscow, with economic issues also on the table. The complexity of territorial disputes and the need for a robust peace initiative have become focal points. As international diplomats maneuver through geopolitical tensions, constructive talks offer cautious optimism for a resolution.

