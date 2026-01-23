Shaping Future Cities: India's Urban Innovation Challenge

The Urban Innovation Challenge (UIC), integrated into Municipalika 2026, is rapidly establishing itself as a pivotal platform for India's upcoming architects, planners, and urban thinkers. As the country's leading exhibition on city solutions, Municipalika brings together multiple stakeholders at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 25-27, 2026.

UIC, a design ideas competition, catalyzes young minds to tackle real urban issues with practicable, climate-conscious, and people-centered solutions. With 300+ registrations and over 150 design entries, it fosters a commitment to reimagining Indian cities through innovation. The National Jury Evaluation, a significant event in this challenge, is set for January 24, 2026.

The expert jury, featuring distinguished figures from various fields, ensures a comprehensive evaluation of submissions addressing crucial urban areas like climate resiliency and sustainability. As India's cities face climate challenges, the UIC is pivotal in cultivating leadership and inspiring future-ready urban solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)