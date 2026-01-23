Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Unseasonal Snow and Rain Transform North India

North India experienced unseasonal rain and snowfall, disrupting daily life and travel while delighting tourists. The region saw heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, halting flights and closing roads. Delhi encountered its first rain of the year, improving air quality. The weather chaos ended a prolonged dry spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
North India experienced a weather upheaval on Friday with unseasonal snow and rain disrupting daily life while simultaneously delighting tourists. From the postcard-perfect snowy hills in Himachal Pradesh to the rainwashed plains of Delhi, the region witnessed a significant weather transformation.

Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of the heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of key highways and flight cancellations. The famous skiing resort of Gulmarg received a thick snowfall blanket, much to the delight of visiting tourists. Meanwhile, aerial operations in and out of Srinagar were grounded as the airport runway became unsafe.

Delhi, grappling with high pollution levels, received its first rainfall of the year, bringing a marked improvement in air quality. Citizens, though inconvenienced by traffic congestion and waterlogged roads, welcomed the relief from an extended dry spell. Across the region, from Punjab to Rajasthan, the unseasonal precipitation marked the end of persistent dry conditions, much to the relief of farmers and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

