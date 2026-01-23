Rain Brings Relief and Chaos in Punjab and Haryana

In a much-needed respite, farmers in Punjab and Haryana welcomed significant rainfall on Friday, marking the end of a prolonged dry spell. However, the rain disrupted normal life, with gusty winds and heavy showers causing power outages and property damage across the region.

Chandigarh experienced severe weather conditions, including injuries from collapsed structures and fallen trees. Traffic congestion was rampant, and power supply interruptions were widespread due to broken poles and line faults. Authorities worked diligently to restore normalcy amidst these challenges.

Despite the adverse effects, the agricultural sector anticipated benefits from the rainfall, crucial for Rabi crops like wheat. Experts highlighted the importance of the moisture for crop health, although strong winds remain a concern for farmers. Efforts are underway to address power issues as the region recovers from the storm's aftermath.

