In a chilling escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's principal urban centers, Kyiv and Kharkiv, were subjected to Russian military aggression in the early hours of Saturday. City officials reported significant injuries in both cities, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two individuals have been hospitalized with serious injuries following drone and missile attacks on dual fronts of the capital city. The Ukrainian air force corroborated these reports, noting the extensive use of drones and missiles.

In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov detailed the damage, citing drone strikes on a dormitory, hospital, and maternity center. The attacks have disrupted essential services as freezing temperatures take hold, all while peace negotiations in the UAE proceed with the aim of resolving the ongoing war.