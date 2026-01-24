Left Menu

Midnight Inferno: NYC High-Rise Blaze Battles On

A 4-alarm fire erupted in the Bronx, New York City, engulfing top floors of a 17-storey apartment. Over 200 firefighters and emergency responders were deployed to control the blaze, which had spread rapidly after midnight. The cause of the fire and any injuries remain unknown.

Updated: 24-01-2026 13:24 IST
Firefighters encountered a daunting challenge as flames engulfed the top two floors of a high-rise apartment in New York City early Saturday. Official reports from the New York City Fire Department indicate the 4-alarm fire broke out just after midnight in a Bronx 17-storey building.

The inferno, which quickly spread across multiple apartments, drew in over 200 fire and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. Visuals shared online depict the intense flames consuming sections of the upper stories, highlighting the severity of the situation.

As investigations continue, authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause or confirm any potential injuries. The firefighting efforts, which persisted through the early hours, underscore the complexities of managing urban fires in densely populated structures.

