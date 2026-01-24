Hope on the Horizon: Delhi's Water Woes Ease as Yamuna Ammonia Levels Drop

Delhi's residents may soon see relief from ongoing water supply issues as ammonia levels in the Yamuna River continue to drop, according to local government officials.

For several days, five water treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board were hampered by high ammonia levels, leading to diminished water distribution citywide. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, in particular, has been operating at only 85 percent of its capacity.

Efforts are ongoing to restore normal operations, with officials optimistic that conditions will improve overnight. In the meantime, other canal-based treatment plants are running at full capacity, and maintenance-related diversions have ceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)