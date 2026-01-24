Left Menu

Hope on the Horizon: Delhi's Water Woes Ease as Yamuna Ammonia Levels Drop

Delhi's water supply situation is set to improve as ammonia levels in the Yamuna River decrease. Recently, high ammonia levels affected the operation of five water treatment plants, reducing water supply across the city. Continuous efforts aim to normalize operations, with expectations of improvement soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:17 IST
Hope on the Horizon: Delhi's Water Woes Ease as Yamuna Ammonia Levels Drop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's residents may soon see relief from ongoing water supply issues as ammonia levels in the Yamuna River continue to drop, according to local government officials.

For several days, five water treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board were hampered by high ammonia levels, leading to diminished water distribution citywide. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, in particular, has been operating at only 85 percent of its capacity.

Efforts are ongoing to restore normal operations, with officials optimistic that conditions will improve overnight. In the meantime, other canal-based treatment plants are running at full capacity, and maintenance-related diversions have ceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026