Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature: Disasters Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

Heavy snow and rainfall over three days have led to over 60 fatalities and more than 100 injuries in Afghanistan. The country's disaster management authority is racing to access isolated villages and reopen roads.

Spokesperson Yousaf Hammad confirmed the widespread destruction, with 458 homes affected and hundreds of livestock lost across 15 provinces. These figures may rise as more data emerges.

Afghanistan faces frequent extreme weather, further impacted by conflict, poor infrastructure, and climate change, worsening disasters in isolated communities. Past earthquakes and inadequate housing add to current vulnerabilities amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.