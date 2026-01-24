Left Menu

Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature: Disasters Worsen Humanitarian Crisis

Recent severe snowfalls and rainfall in Afghanistan have resulted in over 60 deaths and numerous injuries, underscoring the country's vulnerability to extreme weather. This situation exacerbates the challenges posed by earthquakes, deforestation, and climate change, contributing to a humanitarian crisis in an economically struggling nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:46 IST
Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature: Disasters Worsen Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Heavy snow and rainfall over three days have led to over 60 fatalities and more than 100 injuries in Afghanistan. The country's disaster management authority is racing to access isolated villages and reopen roads.

Spokesperson Yousaf Hammad confirmed the widespread destruction, with 458 homes affected and hundreds of livestock lost across 15 provinces. These figures may rise as more data emerges.

Afghanistan faces frequent extreme weather, further impacted by conflict, poor infrastructure, and climate change, worsening disasters in isolated communities. Past earthquakes and inadequate housing add to current vulnerabilities amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026