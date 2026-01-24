Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature: Disasters Worsen Humanitarian Crisis
Recent severe snowfalls and rainfall in Afghanistan have resulted in over 60 deaths and numerous injuries, underscoring the country's vulnerability to extreme weather. This situation exacerbates the challenges posed by earthquakes, deforestation, and climate change, contributing to a humanitarian crisis in an economically struggling nation.
Heavy snow and rainfall over three days have led to over 60 fatalities and more than 100 injuries in Afghanistan. The country's disaster management authority is racing to access isolated villages and reopen roads.
Spokesperson Yousaf Hammad confirmed the widespread destruction, with 458 homes affected and hundreds of livestock lost across 15 provinces. These figures may rise as more data emerges.
Afghanistan faces frequent extreme weather, further impacted by conflict, poor infrastructure, and climate change, worsening disasters in isolated communities. Past earthquakes and inadequate housing add to current vulnerabilities amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.
