Record-Breaking Winter Storm Paralyzes Eastern States
A historic winter storm led to the cancellation of almost 4,000 U.S. flights, widespread power outages, and severe weather conditions across many states. Federal emergency declarations were approved, and cold temperatures are expected to spread further. Airlines and electric companies are racing to minimize disruptions and keep operations running.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 03:45 IST
Thousands of flights were canceled across the United States on Saturday as a major winter storm approached, leaving widespread power outages and threatening heavy snowfall in eastern states.
President Donald Trump declared federal emergencies in numerous states, emphasizing the historical significance of the storm.
Authorities issued severe weather warnings, forecast record low temperatures, and prepared for lingering impacts.