Tragedy in West Java: Landslides and Rains Wreak Havoc

Indonesian authorities search for 80 missing people after a deadly landslide in West Java. Heavy rains, continuing for a week, triggered the slide, killing 10. Residents evacuate as the situation worsens, echoing recent devastating floods in Sumatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:44 IST
Tragedy in West Java: Landslides and Rains Wreak Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Indonesia's West Java province, authorities are intensifying their search-and-rescue operations following a devastating landslide that has left dozens missing. The disaster, which claimed 10 lives, struck early on Saturday amid heavy rainfall, with warnings of continued precipitation for the coming week.

Local resident Dedi Kurniawan, 36, witnessed the massive slide in the village of Pasir Langu, located in the hills about 100 kilometers southeast of Jakarta. 'This was the first major landslide we've seen here; usually, we just get some minor flooding from the river,' he recounted.

Rescue efforts are complicated by unstable terrain and persistent rain, preventing the use of heavy machinery. Recent flooding across West Java, including in Jakarta, has forced residents to seek safer areas, echoing a similar tragedy two months ago in Sumatra involving extensive loss of life and widespread displacement.

