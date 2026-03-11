Middle East Conflict Strains Global Humanitarian Efforts

The United Nations' top humanitarian official has sounded the alarm over how ongoing conflict in the Middle East is severely impacting global humanitarian efforts. Operations worldwide are hindered as crucial supply routes are disrupted, delaying essential aid to various crisis areas.

Tom Fletcher, the U.N. aid chief, spoke to Reuters about the serious repercussions of the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran, now extending to Lebanon and Gulf countries. Global markets tremble, and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz has compounded challenges for aid delivery.

Regions like Gaza and sub-Saharan Africa are suffering setbacks with constraints on supply routes. Somalia and Sudan face exacerbated humanitarian crises. Additionally, spiking oil prices soar shipping and air transport expenses, further straining resources and challenging relief efforts already undermined by budget cuts.

