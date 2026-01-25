Kashmir Braces for Continued Cold Despite Temperature Rise
The Kashmir Valley experienced a slight rise in minimum temperatures, providing temporary relief from intense cold. Minimum temperatures, however, remain below freezing. Another weather disturbance is expected, potentially bringing snowfall to the region. The cold spell, known locally as 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' is set to last until January 30.
The Kashmir Valley experienced a slight respite from the intense cold as minimum temperatures in the area edged upwards, officials reported on Sunday.
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, while Gulmarg remained the coldest area at minus 10.2°C, an improvement from the previous night's minus 12°C, officials stated.
Another western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain or snow across Jammu and Kashmir. The region is currently in 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' a 40-day severe cold period with significant snowfall potential, ending January 30.