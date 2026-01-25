Kashmir Braces for Continued Cold Despite Temperature Rise

The Kashmir Valley experienced a slight respite from the intense cold as minimum temperatures in the area edged upwards, officials reported on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, while Gulmarg remained the coldest area at minus 10.2°C, an improvement from the previous night's minus 12°C, officials stated.

Another western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain or snow across Jammu and Kashmir. The region is currently in 'Chilla-i-Kalan,' a 40-day severe cold period with significant snowfall potential, ending January 30.